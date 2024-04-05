Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will today arraign controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, before the Federal High Court in Lagos on allegations of money laundering and Naira abuse.

Bobrisky, who was arrested by the EFCC at Pinnock Estate in Lagos State on Wednesday, will be docked before Justice Abimbola Awogboro on a six-count charge of allegedly laundering N180 million through his company BOB EXPRESS and tampering with the N490,000 by spraying.

While the first four counts of the charge signed by EFCC counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) alleged that the defendant abused the Naira, the last two counts border on alleged money laundering.

In the first count, the defendant is accused of tampering with N400,000 by spraying the same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos.

He was also alleged, in count 2, to have, between July and August 2023 at Aja junction, Iko, rod, also tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

In count 3, Bobrisky, in Dec. 2023 at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja also sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

Count four also accuses Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island.

The offence was committed on March 24, 2024, and is contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

In count 5, Bobrisky, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between Sept 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express) within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

In count 6, Bobrisky is also accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6(1)(a), and Section 19(1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.