The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says its operatives arrested 14 suspected vote buyers in Otueke, Adawari playgrounds in Bayelsa State and at various polling units in Imo and Kogi states.

EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement yesterday they were arrested on Saturday in intelligence-driven operations that commenced several days before the ongoing governorship elections in the three states.

He also said a total sum of N11,040, 000 comprising N9,310,00 intercepted from suspected vote buyers and sellers in Bayelsa and N1,730, 000 intercepted from electoral fraud suspects across Imo State, were also recovered from them.

Two vehicles were intercepted from the suspects. The EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court soon as investigations are concluded.