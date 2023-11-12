The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said one of its supervisory presiding officers who was abducted on the eve of the governorship election in Bayelsa State has been released. The officer who was abducted at the Amassoma jetty in Southern Ijaw local government area, regained freedom yesterday.

This was confirmed in a statement by Wilfred Ifogah, INEC’s Head of Department of Voter Education and Publicity in Bayelsa State. INEC had earlier reported the abduction of one of its supervisory presiding officers in Bayelsa State on the eve of the election. The officer was assigned to Registration Area 06 (Ossiama) in Sagbama LGA and was abducted while waiting to board a boat at the Amassoma jetty.