EFCC Arrests 23 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Sokoto

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Sokoto Command have raided and arrested 23 alleged Internet fraudsters at Bafarawa Estate in Sokoto metropolis.

A source from the zonal office of EFCC in Sokoto said apart from Bafarawa estate, kalkalawa area Sokoto state was also raided after intelligence driven observations along with intensive close monitoring proved that the young men are living above their means with no genuine source of income.

This according to the source led operatives of the command to swoop and arrest them while investigations continue.

Those arrested include; Joy Ofem, Azeez Naimot, Ibrahim Amadu, Aigbekan Daniel, Adedayo Michael, Imran Mubaraq and Oliyide Habeeblah.

Others are; Wasiu Lukman Adekunle, Musa Abdulaziz, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Adejoh Nebiu Muhammad, Ibrahim Mubarak, Ahmed Ibrahim Abdullahi, Abdullahi Sanusi Adejoh and Umar Idris.

The list also includes Muhammad Nuhu, Faisal Ahmed, Aliyu Ismail, Elijah Adebayo, Abubakar Bashir, Zakariya Ibrahim, Balogun Abdulayyan as well as Buni Husaini.

Some of the items recovered were; Red Corolla Sport 2009 model, White Corolla 2015 model,16 different laptop, 1 generator, 30 different phone and 2 MTN Routers.

The source, however, revealed that they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.