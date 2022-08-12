The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 26 suspected internet fraudsters at their hideout in Asaba, Delta State.

The suspects are Austin Okolo, Modebe Olisa, Onyemailu Chisom, Igbudy Collins Eloho, Onyema Okwuose, Daniel Idoko Emumena, Chidibele Kelvin, Pius Ikwebe, Azubuike Maxwell Odor, Obaze Justice, Monye Emeka Divine, Okirhienye Oghenetega, Anointed Governor, and Nebeolisa Obinna.

Others include Johnson Nnaemeka and Augstine Imunor. Others are Ukazu Henry, Destiny Ikpekpe, Joromi Odoko, Clinton Oletu Emma, Nicholas Brain, Anamali Azuka, Nonye Fimber Dugbele, Nwazi Ebuka, Chmezie Emeka and Onyeje Chuka.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Camry car, two Mercedes Benz C300 cars, mobile phones and laptops.

He added that the suspects will be arraigned in court soon.

Meanwhile, a Corps member currently serving in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, Adetuberu Christopher Adetoyese, has been sentenced to two-year imprisonment for internet- related fraud offences by Justice Ibrahim Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The court, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 found Adetuberu, 28, guilty of the two counts preferred against him by the EFCC.

Justice Yusuf while sentencing Adetuberu ordered the forfeiture of a 3-bedroom flat acquired with the proceeds of the illegal activities, a Lexus car, different brands of phones and a laptop, which were instruments of the crime as well as the sum N921,535.49 in his bank account to the federal government.