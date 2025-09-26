In a major crackdown, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo Zonal Directorate, have smashed a cybercrime syndicate, arresting 49 suspected internet fraudsters in a sting operation across different locations within Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The head of Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Mr. Dele Ojewale, disclosed this to journalists. The arrests were successful, carried out by the operatives armed with credible intelligence.

According to him, 31 of the suspects were apprehended on Monday, September 22, 2025, around the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) communities of Ikpa Road, and Ekpri Nsukara, in Nwaniba axis of Uyo.

Others, he stated, were seized at the highbrow Shelter Aftique Extension area in Uyo, adding that “the remaining 18 were arrested two days later, on Wednesday, September 24, along the Calabar-Itu Road, and Oron LGA.

Among those arrested were undergraduate students, traders, and artisans allegedly involved in cyber-related crimes.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include one car, 54 mobile phones, and nine laptops.

“Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion,” Ojewale said.