EFCC, Ilorin NBA End Rift

The Ilorin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by its chairman, Barr. Kamaldeen Gambari yesterday visited the Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with a pledge to support the commission in its fight against corruption.

Last Thursday, the Ilorin branch of the NBA, , in a statement jointly signed by its acting chairman and publicity secretary, Aishat Temim and Ridwan Musa respectively, accused the Ilorin zonal command of the EFCC of what they termed as “non- adherence to rule of law” and called for the transfer of the zonal commander.

In a swift reaction, the EFCC in a statement on Friday, expressed shock, describing the statement by the Ilorin Branch of the NBA as a disguised attempt by the Bar to intimidate the Ilorin command of the EFCC into unconscionable docility.

Speaking during the visit, Barr. Gambari said “the EFCC and the NBA are partners in progress” as far as the fight against corruption was concerned. “We are particularly glad that the zonal commander is part of us in the legal profession”, he added.

He stated that the visit was to strengthen the existing relationship between the EFCC and the Ilorin Branch of the NBA in the fight against corruption.