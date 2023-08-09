Gowon, Soyinka, Akpabio, Abbas Listed For Bloggers’ Summit

Bloggers, vloggers and content creators in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja will hold a three-day summit to address the nagging issues of fake news, misinformation and disinformation.

A statement issued in Abuja by the chairman of the local organising committee of the summit, Dele Anifowoshe, said former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon, foremost playwright and Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, senate president Godswill Akpabio and speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, are expected to grace the event in Abuja.

Anifowoshe said the first ever National Bloggers and Vloggers Summit, is slated for Wednesday 11 through Friday 13 of October, 2023, with the theme: “Nigeria’s Consciousness Towards Good Reportage, Constructive Criticism and National Development: The Role of Bloggers.”

He expressed concern and worry that many bloggers have refused to draw the line between correct information, misinformation and disinformation.

According to him, “A blogger is someone who writes regularly for an online journal or website. Bloggers write, edit, post and promote content on their web pages or websites.

“They generate and pitch ideas, compose and edit posts, market posts to readers, and conduct research. These posts may sometimes fall short of ethics of good journalism.