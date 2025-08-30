The legal representatives of Major-General U.M. Mohammed (retd.), a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited (NAPL), has faulted claims by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that a Federal High Court in Lagos had ordered the final forfeiture of 246,305,544 shares worth about N5 billion linked to their client.

In a statement issued by Olalekan Ojo (SAN) & Co., they described the EFCC’s announcement of August 26, 2025, as “misleading,” insisting that the matter was still pending before Justice C.J. Aneke and had only been adjourned to October 8, 2025.

“Contrary to a statement released on 26th August, 2025 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on its X account, regarding a final forfeiture of 246,305,544 shares worth of #5 Billion linked to a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Army Properties Limited, Major-General U.M. Mohammed (retd.), the information published was misleading, as the matter which was before Honourable Justice CJ Aneke was adjourned to 8th October, 2025.,” the statement started.

According to the law firm, the EFCC had on April 29, 2025, filed a motion in Suit No: FHC/L/MISC/404/2025 seeking the final forfeiture of shares listed in schedules A, B, and C of its application. The anti-graft agency alleged that the shares were proceeds of unlawful activities linked to the former NAPL boss.

Recall that on May 7, 2025, Justice Aneke granted an interim forfeiture order, which was later published in a national daily on July 9, 2025, in line with legal requirements.

The defence team explained that by July 29, 2025, it had filed an Affidavit to Show Cause before Justice Aneke, arguing why the final forfeiture should not be granted. The case, it noted, was adjourned to October 8, 2025, for determination.

However, the lawyers accused the EFCC of sidestepping due process during the court’s annual vacation.

“After the matter was adjourned to 8th October, 2025, the EFCC, without following the due process for vacation hearing, went ahead to secure a final forfeiture order of the asset without notifying the other party, through vacation judge, Hon. Justice Dipeolu,” the statement read.

The legal team confirmed it has since filed a motion on August 29, 2025, to set aside the judgement granted by Justice Dipeolu.

“The Honourable Court erred in law by granting the final forfeiture order by reason of non-compliance with the conditions precedent for hearing of the suit during the 2025 annual vacation of the Federal High Court of Nigeria,” the lawyers argued.

They further contended that the shares in question could not have been linked to their client’s tenure as NAPL boss.

“The shares claimed to be linked to the Ex-Army General and listed in Schedule A, B and C… were all purchased between 3rd September 2007 and 1st September 2015, before Major-General U.M. Mohammed was posted to Nigerian Army Properties Limited as the Managing Director on 15th October 2015,” the statement noted.

The lawyers also referenced an earlier suit filed by the EFCC in Abuja, Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/857/2024, EFCC v Awhua Resources Ltd & Anor, which was presided over by Justice N.E. Maha. That case, involving the same shares, was struck out on April 8, 2025, for lack of diligent prosecution.

The defence further claimed that the petition which sparked the EFCC probe was filed by Brigadier-General Isah Doma (retd.), who succeeded Mohammed at NAPL.