The outgoing Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has revealed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was planning to arrest him after his tenure ends next week on November 14.

Obaseki disclosed this at the EdoBEST National Results-Sharing Session in Abuja on Thursday, highlighting that the reason behind the EFCC’s intention to arrest him was for alleged fraud.

He stated that he was not afraid of being investigated by the EFCC, adding that he would take his time in conducting necessary research wherever he would be held in custody.

“I hear that the EFCC will pick me up next week after my tenure. Wherever they keep me, I’ll spend time doing research.

“There are many things we have done that can be described as legacy projects. I believe in Edo State. One of the enduring achievements is our focus on the Edo people and issues that matter to them, implementing necessary reforms.

“Why should I be afraid? I just focused on what I believe in, and today, you can see what has been accomplished. What happens after that is beyond my control. They can continue with their political witch-hunt and do all they can to harm me. That’s their problem.

“I’m not afraid; I’m not worried. They’ve written all sorts of unfounded petitions against me, and that’s part of the challenge. In fact, I can even turn myself in if they call me – I have nothing to hide.”

Obaseki, however, accused his rivals of being envious of his good works in the state, adding that he would focus on improving the lives of Nigerians.

“You know how this country is. It’s filled with bitterness, vendettas, and wickedness. Those who have opposed me in Edo State are cruel, very wicked, and filled with jealousy and envy because they cannot match the accomplishments we’ve made in the past eight years.

“But what’s important is to focus on the people to improve Nigeria, as the suffering is excessive. We are privileged to make a difference, so let’s focus on issues, not vendettas.

“Reforming the bureaucracy is a priority. We focused on the people and the civil servants,” he added.