EFCC Tasks 318 New Cadet Officers On Patriotism, Corruption Fight 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has graduated 318 cadet officers and charged them to be patriotic in strengthening the war against corruption in the country.

Out of the new 318 EFCC Detective Superintendents, 63 are females.

Acting executive chairman of the commission, Abdulkarim Chukkol made these remarks at the passing-out ceremony for 318 EFCC Detective Superintendent Course 9 cadets held at the EFCC Academy in Karu, Abuja.

The acting EFCC boss noted that trends in economic and financial crimes keep evolving, adding that the detective superintendent cadets are joining the commission when it is consolidating the efforts of several years of battling corruption.

Chukkol informed the new officers of the involving trends in economic and financial crimes, saying, the anti-graft agency must continue to up fierce battle against them by prevention, through sensitization and enforcement.