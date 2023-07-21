Ogazi, Balarabe Camps End Rift As Nasarawa Assembly Gets Speaker

The over six weeks leadership crisis rocking the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has been laid to rest as contending parties have finally resolved to work in harmony for the “peace and development ofi the state”.

This followed the decision of the factional Speaker and member representing Kokona-East, Mr. Daniel Ogazi, to jettison his ambition.

Mr. Ogazi, the leader of the G-10 members of the Assembly announced the decision of his camp to end the crisis at a press conference, which held ati the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat located on Makurdi Road in Lafia, the State capital, on Friday.

Shortly after the factional group of lawmakers joined the Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi camp at the State Assembly Complex, the legislators consequently elected a substantive Speaker of the 7th Stateii Assembly.

The members unanimously reelected Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Umaisha/ Ugya as the Speaker of the 7th Assembly.