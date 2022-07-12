President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is aware of the difficulties Nigerians are facing over the high cost of living and insecurity.

He was speaking in his hometown in Katsina State during his message to Nigerians to mark the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, Buhari said efforts are ongoing to find solutions to the hardship Nigerians are facing, adding that his administration remains committed to enhancing the security of the country.

“I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians. I am quite aware of the difficulties people are facing and working to resolve them,” he said.

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend met with serving corps members in his Daura country home of Katsina State, hoping terrorists wreaking havoc will realise the nation has to be productive.

Receiving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Buhari said regular interface and a broader vision of Nigeria as a whole will improve relationships, especially among the youths.

He advised Nigerian youths to look beyond culture, ethnicity and religion in relating with one another, urging more travel, mingling, tolerance and negotiations to appreciate the rich diversity of the country.

The president further explained that the NYSC scheme broadened the horizon for many over the years, and reduced the tensions and misunderstandings that exist between strangers.

He asked the youth corps to keep expanding their views on life and opportunities, and avoid the limitations of culture, ethnicity, and religion by exploring technology to network, even beyond borders, ensure personal development, and a more competitive means of livelihood.

The president then donated 10 rams, two cows and N1 million to the corps member serving in his hometown, Daura as a Sallah gift.