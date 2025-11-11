The chairman of Egor Local Government Area of Edo State, Hon. Osaro Osa Eribo, Tuesday, said the council has embarked on rehabilitation and renovation of primary schools within the LGA to boost the quality of education.

The project, which includes the rehabilitation of a block of classrooms and staff offices, is part of the Council’s initiative to revamp primary school infrastructure in Ugbowo and across Egor, in line with the SHINE Agenda of Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

Speaking with newsmen in Benin City, the state capital, on his intervention, the LG boss said education remains a cornerstone if meaningful development and impact must be made, especially at the third tier level of governance.

He noted that through ‘Egor First’ Agenda, access to quality education was not a privilege reserved for a few, but a fundamental right of every Egor child.

“Our children deserve the best learning environment possible. No child in Egor should be denied quality education because of dilapidated infrastructure,” he stated.

The renovation work at Ugbowo Primary School is being executed with attention to detail, ensuring not only structural improvement but also the provision of modern learning facilities.

Eribo said, “Education is the most powerful investment we can make in the future of our children. When we build schools. We are building dreams, and when we renovate classroom, we are restoring hope.

“My administration will continue to prioritize educate cause that is where ture development begins.”

He further noted that his efforts complement the SHINE Agenda of Governor Okpebholo, which emphasises sustainable human development, and align with the Renewed Hope vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“What we are doing in Egor is to domesticate these progressive policies at the grassroots, ensuring that national and state visions are translated into tangible benefits for our people,” he added.