The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara State has deployed 970 personnel for the Eid-El- Fitr special patrol operations.

The FRSC’s Sector Commander in the state, Stephen Dawulung disclosed this on Monday, in a statement signed by O.B Basambo.

Dawulung said the special patrol operations commenced on Monday will end on Saturday.

He said the operation will help in containing the surge in road traffic and its encumbrances towards ensuring that motorists and all road users in the state enjoy free and safe traffic flow during the Sallah celebrations.

“Towards this end the Sector Commander has confirmed the deployment of 42 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, four ambulances, four medium private tow trucks and one 70 tonne tow-truck which will be stationed along all major highways and other gridlock prone spots within Kwara State,” the statement stated.

In addition to enforcement, the FRSC said the special operations will also intensify purposeful public enlightenment, prompt removal of obstructions, traffic control as well as prompt response to road traffic crashes, for which 24 hour rescue teams are being stationed at all Commands in the state.

He appealed to motorists in to avoid risks that could expose them to road crashes such as speed, overloading, route violation, driving with worn-out tyres and night journeys.

“Furthermore, do not hesitate to call our toll free number “122” to report any crash, gridlock, obstructions or traffic scenes that may require our attention,” he added.