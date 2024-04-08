President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria for the successful end of the Ramadan fast.

Akpabio also wished them Eid Mubarak as they celebrate the feast of Eid El Fitri.

Akpabio’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and indeed the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I heartily rejoice with all the Muslims in Nigeria as they join their counterparts in other parts of the world to celebrate Eid El Fitri.

“I wish all of you a peaceful and sweet celebration and pray the Almighty God to grant your heart desires,” Akpabio said.

He urged Muslims to continue to offer prayers for peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria saying, “Islam is a religion of peace and if its adherents go to God in prayer with sincerity, He will surely answer.

“I therefore ask you to pray for your leaders and the peace and unity of our dear country. I believe with your prayers, Nigeria will overcome its current challenges.

“Wherever you find yourselves, radiate the peace that Islam preaches and the love and care for the less privileged that Prophet Muhammad exemplified,” the Senate President urged.