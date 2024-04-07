The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has asked Muslims in the country to be on the lookout for the new moon of Shawwal, immediately after sunset on Monday, 29th Ramadan 1445 A.H, April 8, 2024.

A statement signed by the Secretary-General of the council, Is-haq Oloyede said the council, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, had enjoined all Muslims to look out for the moon.

Oloyede added that if Muslims sight the crescent in accordance with the moon sighting and verification standards, then His Eminence would declare Tuesday, April 9, 2024 as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Wednesday, April 10, 2024, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

The apex Islamic body, while felicitating with the Nigerian Muslim ‘Ummah and the entire Muslim world on the auspicious occasion of the 1445 A.H. ‘Idul Fitr, prays to Allah to grant everyone the opportunity to witness many more of it in good health and divine guidance.

He reminded them that Zakatul Fitr is a compulsory food levy imposed on privileged Muslims, to be given to the less privileged in the society.

The Council, therefore, appealed to all concerned to ensure that they do not only comply, but also do so in good time.

“The stipulated practice is to give out the prescribed measurement to beneficiaries in the last two days of Ramadan, but before the ‘Id prayer.

“Moreover, consequent upon the advice of the National Moon-Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1445 A.H. immediately after sunset on Monday, 29th Ramadan 1445 A.H. which is equivalent to 8th April 2024. It must be noted that, according to scientific calculations, the expected time for the Shawwal moon conjunction in Nigeria is Monday 8th April 2024 at 07:21 p.m,” the Oloyede said in the statement.