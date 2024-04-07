The Labour Party (LP) has described a proposed stakeholders’ meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) scheduled to hold in Abuja on Monday, April 8 as “a jamboree by drama boys,” declaring it as a nullity that should be disregarded by genuine labour members.

The Labour Party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said it sighted an invitation letter in some sections of the media and purportedly written by some members of the NLC.

“This meeting being organised by some drama boys and attention-seeking personalities in the NLC is illegal as we have not authorised it, and it is not supported by any law in the land and therefore its outcome, a nullity. We are therefore calling on all genuine members of the party to disregard and shun the meeting,” the Labour Party said in the statement.

It added that just few days ago, the Federal Government raised the electricity tariff to about 300 percent and the NLC has neither responded to it, or called out its members to protest the increment but was quick to convene “an unlawful meeting of disgruntled members who are not even party members.”

The Labour Party then called on security agencies to abort the gathering which it noted may likely degenerate to public nuisance.

“We are calling on the law enforcement agencies to rise up to the occasion and abort this gathering which may likely degenerate to public nuisance,” the statement noted.

Ifoh further declared that the NLC does not have any proprietary right over the Labour Party and therefore cannot continue to lay claim to its ownership.