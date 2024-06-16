Ad

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has extended heartfelt felicitations and commendation to troops of the Nigerian Army and members of their families for their sacrifice and dedication to duty on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

General Lagbaja, in a goodwill message, commended their commitment and gallantry in confronting emerging security challenges and threats in the country.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS in his message to the Muslim Ummah within the Nigerian Army (NA), described the Eid-el-Kabir as a significant festival depicting the important place of sacrifice in humanity and divinity.

He stated that this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration was also remarkable, as it coincided with the completion of his first year in office as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

Reflecting on the past year, the Army Chief expressed gratitude for the gift of life and the relative peace restored in many hitherto troubled parts of the country.

He acknowledged the enormous sacrifice made by the NA, both in human and logistics resources, in the ongoing battle against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, secessionist agitations, and sundry crimes.

General Lagbaja stated that Nigerian Army troops have displayed unalloyed loyalty, extraordinary courage, and faith in the nation, thereby emerging victorious in the face of grave danger.

He explained that many bear the badge of courage and bravery in the form of battle scars and injuries, while others carry the memories and stories of their sacrifices for our beloved country.

The COAS, therefore, enjoined all to show collective understanding and support for the government’s efforts to implement necessary reforms to restore economic prosperity.

He also urged all Nigerian Army personnel and their families to renew their commitment to selflessness and patriotism for the growth and development of the country.

The Army Chief reaffirmed his dedication to providing visionary and inclusive leadership needed for effective training, robust living standards, and operational effectiveness.

He thanked the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Bola Tinubu, for his unflinching support and leadership.

He also extended appreciation to the National Assembly, Minister of Defence, the Minister of State for Defence, and the Chief of Defence Staff for their strategic guidance.

He lauded Nigerians and the international community for their continuous support and belief in the Nigerian Army.

He said the Nigerian Army looks forward to continued collaboration to end security challenges and create an enabling environment for economic prosperity and other democratic dividends.