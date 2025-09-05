The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has extended warm felicitations to the Muslim faithful in Nigeria on the occasion of Eid-ul-Maulud, using the opportunity to call for national reflection and urgent action from the country’s leadership to address mounting economic and social challenges.

In a press statement issued on Friday and signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the apex Christian body urged political leaders to embrace justice, ease the burdens on citizens, and foster policies that strengthen national unity.

CAN highlighted that the Maulud celebration offers a moment for all Nigerians to reflect on the core values exemplified by the Prophet of Islam, which it said are universal and essential for nation-building.

“Eid-ul-Maulud offers all Nigerians a moment of reflection on the values of humility, compassion, justice and devotion to God which the Prophet exemplified.

“These values transcend religious boundaries and point us towards building a society anchored on peace, fairness and mutual respect,” he stated.

The Christian association also addressed the current state of the nation, describing Nigeria as being at a critical crossroad, pointing directly to the challenges of governance, widespread economic hardship, and the public’s demand for credible leadership.

“The challenges of governance, economic hardship, and the deep yearning for credible leadership call for renewed commitment to principles that promote fairness, accountability and compassion,” the statement noted.

In a direct message to the country’s political class, the CAN president issued a solemn appeal for integrity and compassion in governance.

“We therefore urge political leaders, at all levels, to use this solemn season to embrace justice in their decisions, ease the burdens of hardship on citizens, and foster policies that strengthen unity and uphold the dignity of every Nigerian,” Okoh stated.

He added a firm condition for national progress, saying, “Integrity and fairness must guide leadership if our nation is to realise its potential for peace and prosperity.”