United Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, has resigned after an investigation found she underpaid £40,000 in stamp duty on a property purchase in East Sussex.

Rayner, who also served as Housing Secretary and deputy leader of the Labour Party, confirmed her decision in a resignation letter released on Friday. She admitted she had failed to meet the standards expected of ministers despite acting “in good faith.”

The Labour MP for Ashton-under-Lyne bought an £800,000 flat in Hove, East Sussex, and declared it as her main residence instead of a second home, reducing the tax liability. The move was later found to have resulted in a significant underpayment.

Earlier this week, Rayner referred herself to the government’s independent ethics adviser. The adviser’s report concluded that while she acted “with honesty” and “good faith,” she “did not heed the caution” contained in legal advice received at the time of the purchase.

In her statement, Rayner said she took “full responsibility for this error,” adding, “I have long believed that people who serve the British public in government must always observe the highest standards, and while the Independent Adviser has concluded I acted in good faith and with honesty and integrity throughout, I accept that I did not meet the highest standards in relation to my recent property purchase.”

She acknowledged she should have sought expert tax advice, noting, “I deeply regret not seeking specialist tax advice, especially given my government position and complex personal situation. I would like to take this opportunity to repeat that it was never my intention to do anything other than pay the right amount.”

Rayner also said her resignation was influenced not only by the findings of the ethics report but also by the toll the controversy has taken on her family.

Rayner, a key figure in Labour’s leadership, had held the deputy prime minister and housing secretary roles since the party came to power in 2024.