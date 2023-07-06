Either For Or Against Religion (s)

Salvation, liberation, redemption, rescue and some other words that are similar in meaning are what religious preachers use to convey or interpret messages. In whichever context each of those words is used, it is usually meant to create or re-enforce the impression that the main function of a religion is the literal salvation or liberation or redemption or rescue of bodies and souls, which is the basis of the belief in any of the religions by its particular adherents.

We are always rightly told by preachers that belief in God in the form prescribed by Him as contained in the religious scriptures is the most essential ingredient of a perfect human existence. Individual adherents of each religion or groups of them, in varying degrees, always strive to manifest their convictions in the way(s) they worship God and the manner(s) they relate to the fellow believers or any other group(s) of people.

In other words, religions are the best instruments for the construction, modification and refinement of characters of their respective adherents and therefore the most necessary component of a decent or, at least, functional human society. What is widely considered as most common and natural in the inter-relationships amongst respective believers of diverse religions is the competition in the continuous display of noble characters with which they will always want to be identified.

Yes, religious conflicts that result in wars to which health, wealth, time and souls are lost are, arguably, usual occurrences and therefore a part of the fact about the co-existence among religious believers. At almost all levels—global, continental, regional, national, state and community—hot exchanges and, sometimes, violent conflicts have been some of the most dominant features of co-existence among peoples.

A lot of experiences have fully shown that many believers, in a bid to either propagate their respective faiths or interrogate other people’s ways of worship easily make pronouncements and/or carry out actions that are inimical to religious harmony. There have, in fact, been regular manifestations of religious intolerance that are generally caused by the ‘defence and/or attack’ styles of many religious believers.

In other words, the low appreciation of the vital need for the show of respect for beliefs of others in the course of propagation and/or interrogation remains the major cause of religious violence to which peace-loving people are vehemently opposed. The clear display of insensitivity to the religious feelings of one another as evident in the unfortunate indulgence in the dangerous act of provocation continuously creates and sustains a heightened tension in the society.