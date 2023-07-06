Nasarawa APC Disowns Stakeholders’ Meeting

All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ñasarawa State said it is not aware of the existence of a group which has been parading itself as “Concerned APC Stakeholders of Nasarawa State (CASNS)”.

The party, in a statement signed by Mr. Otaru Douglas, its publicity secretary yesterday, expressed concern over the “repeated odious and nefarious activities” of the group and its spokesperson, Alh Yusuf Ibrahim, even as it urged the general public to discountenance the group.

“Let it be on record that this same imaginary individual and his group are alien and never known to the party. For the avoidance of doubts, the party has a comprehensive list of stakeholders and support groups under its administration. At no point in time do we have such a person, persons or group in our fold as concerned APC stakeholders.

“They remained impostors as we earlier described and should be disregarded by the general public.”

We particularly want to urge the media not to entertain or publish statements emanating from the said criminal group who are merchants of violence and mischief makers who now feast on the 7th Assembly impasse which has long been laid before a competent court for judicial intervention,” the party stated.

It said while it’s not unaware of the inalienable civic and democratic rights of individuals or groups to coalesce as interest groups in pressing home demands, such should have a traceable identity of persons with modest character …”and not this kind of criminal, faceless shenanigans who have been recruited to cause acrimony within the body polity.”