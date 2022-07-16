Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has raised concerns over continuous drop in electricity allocation to the DisCo which it said has negatively impacted service delivery in its franchise areas.

It, however, promised to curb estimated billings faced by some of its unmetered customers.

The DisCo offered explanations as to dwindling service delivery when its officials met customers under its Ajah and Ibeju business districts in a forum to address the situation of electricity supply in the areas.

This, according to the firm, was in furtherance of the DisCos continuous engagement with customers and other stakeholders under its distribution network in Lagos and Ogun States.

The managing director and chief executive officer (MD/CEO) of Eko DisCo, Dr. Tinuade Sanda assured the customers that the management of the company is aware of the issues affecting power supply in the areas and has thus organised the platform to address the situation.

Sanda, who was was represented by the chief finance officer, Mr. Joseph Esenwa said: “I would like to appreciate your support for our company as we cannot be in business without you, our esteemed customers. We have come here today to listen to your challenges, resolve them as our customer service team is on ground, and the one we cannot resolve here today will be surely addressed by our management team at your districts or the head office.”

While commending EKEDC for the engagement forum, some of the customers and the representatives of various Community Development Associations (CDAs) in Ajah and Ibeju tendered challenges affecting electricity supply in their respective communities. Most complaints were about inadequate power supply, while others were about metering, estimated billing, and safety issues within the company’s network.

Esenwa appealed to the customers and explained that while some of the complaints raised are peculiar to EKEDC, many were due to general issues affecting electricity supply in the whole nation.

On the issue of inadequate supply of power, the CFO indicated that the Disco, in recent times, does not get its due allocation of supply from the national grid as a result of low generation of power, and manages the insufficient one it gets from the grid.

He however informed the customers about the ongoing efforts to resolve this situation such as the CBN loans for Capex projects to TCN and Discos, which will ensure procurement and rehabilitation of many electricity infrastructures to improve power supply in Nigeria.

As regards metering, Esenwa advised the customers to key into the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme to get prepaid meters. He also announced the commencement of mobile metering within the company’s network and assured customers that the exercise will get to their areas in due time.

The CFO concluded by calling for continued support from the customers, especially in the area of curbing energy theft which contributes to high billings the customers are experiencing.

Furthermore, he urged them to duly inform their respective communities about this and engage their local security networks to stop the perpetrators who mostly carry out this heinous act at night.

Eko Disco continues its engagement forum with customers across its franchise areas next week at Festac.