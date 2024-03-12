Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has reiterated its stance to go to the full extent of the law against vandalism of its equipment, illegal connection, and energy theft across its franchise area.

The information was disclosed in a statement signed by the general manager, Corporate Communications of the utility firm, Babatunde Lasaki, who implored the public to support its fight against vandalism of electricity installations, illegal connections, and energy theft.

In the statement, he revealed that the company has had multiple court cases in 2024 and will continue its quest in ensuring offenders are prosecuted.

“We have had several cases this year bordering on vandalism, reckless driving, and illegal reconnection across our network.

For example, one Arisu Umar was sentenced to three months, six months, and another six months to run concurrently from the date of remand for stealing and willful damage to our equipment in Ojo. Also, another man, Gesiakimi Paka was sentenced to a two-year jail term for conspiracy and attempt to steal” Lasaki said.

He also noted that Ikenze Joseph, Isiya Salisu, Abdulahi Jemilu, Zelani Basiru, Afolabi Daniel, Sanusi Garba have all been arraigned for vandalism-related charges, Qudus Yusuf, a 17-year-old has also been remanded in the Juvenile Correctional Centre for vandalism while Dauda Bamikole was charged with reckless and dangerous driving for colliding with electricity poles belonging to EKEDC in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos. He also mentioned the case of one Sheriff Ojelowo who was docked for habitual illegal reconnection after being disconnected.

Lasaki noted that these illegal activities and other factors contribute to service downtime and the Company’s inability to provide stable power supply to its customers. He reiterated EKEDC’s commitment to providing a safe, reliable, and constant electricity supply to its customers.

Babatunde Lasaki said: “We commend our customers, communities, and security agencies for their role in securing the electricity installations around them. We also call for more concerted efforts towards guarding and securing them better to forestall future vandalism or theft.

“We are also using this as a medium to warn perpetrators of this preposterous act of vandalism, energy theft and other illegal activities to refrain from doing that or face the full extent of the law as our legal team is poised to ensure the prosecution of these perpetrators.”

He concluded by thanking customers for their understanding and continuous support towards the achievement of the company’s goal and urged the customers to always reach out to EKEDC through its various touchpoints for any complaints they have for prompt resolution of such issues