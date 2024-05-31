Ad

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) yesterday had the groundbreaking ceremony of the Light Up Agbara Project.

According to the company, the initiative was aimed at enhancing power supply to industrial clusters across Nigeria. The event, which was held in Agbara, Ogun State, according to EKEDC, marked the commencement of construction activities for the flagship project.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of the Board of Directors, EKEDC, Dere Otubu, emphasised the significance of the project in addressing the energy needs of the Agbara Industrial Hub.

He said, “The Light Up Agbara Project represents a monumental step forward in our efforts to provide stable and reliable power supply to industries and communities within our franchise area. This initiative aligns with our vision to be a leader in the power sector, leveraging innovative solutions to enhance service delivery and customer satisfaction.”

During her vote of thanks, the acting chief executive director of EKEDC, Rekhiat Momoh reiterated the company’s unwavering dedication to the Light Up Agbara Project. She underscored the project’s significance in driving socio-economic development and improving the quality of life for all stakeholders.

She said, “As we embark on the Light Up Agbara Project, our primary focus is on delivering tangible benefits to the residents and businesses in the Agbara community. EKEDC remains steadfast in its commitment to providing reliable and efficient power supply, and we are confident that this initiative will play a pivotal role in transforming lives, powering businesses, and driving economic growth.”

In his remarks on the project collaboration, the managing director of FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, noted “We are proud to partner with EKEDC and other key stakeholders on the Light Up Agbara Project. This initiative underscores our commitment to driving sustainable development and ensuring reliable power supply to industrial clusters across Nigeria.”