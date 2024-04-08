Founder of Discover Ekiti Tourism Club, Michael Peculiar Ekiran, has stressed the need to showcase the tourism potential of Ekiti State.

He said the Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari is an initiative that focuses on showcasing, promoting and projecting Ekiti Mountain Tourism potential to the world.

Ekiran who said the annual event started in April 2019 praised the Rite Foods Company for the support towards the successful hosting of the 6th edition of the Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti on the 2024 edition of the event, he said through it, the group hopes to coalesce support for the development of the beautiful sites in Ekiti to a global tourist base.

“We are happy that Governor Biodun Oyebanji is with us in this year’s edition. It is an opportunity for the governor to have first-hand information about the abundance of untapped tourism potential in the state.

“We are also glad that the governor has given the commitment to providing accessible steps along the paths and trails of Abanijorin Mountain which will make it accessible for hikers and adventurers to hike throughout the year.”

While stating that the event was organised in collaboration with the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development, Office of the Governo,r he said, “Rite Foods’ pivotal role as the lead sponsor of the event underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable tourism and environmental conservation. Through its generous support, Rite Foods has not only contributed to the success of the 6th edition of Hike Ekiti Mountain Safari but has also helped to elevate the profile of Ekiti State as a premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure seekers.”

In his response, the regional manager of Rite Foods (Ondo, Ekiti and Kwara States), Mr. Nathaniel Fola Barinkin, expressed delight over the company’s partnership with the Discover Ekiti Tourism Club and the Ekiti State Bureau of Tourism Development.