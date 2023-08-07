A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon Tunde Omotoso has said President Bola Tinubu is repositioning local government administration in the country for better service delivery.

He also canvassed for collaboration of the traditional institutions with the local government administrators to enhance growth and development at the grassroots.

Omotoso spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital at his Ward 1 while declaring his intention to contest the chairmanship of Ado Ekiti local government in the state council election coming up in December, 2023.

Calling for the prayers and support of the people, he said, “I am going to serve you and not to enrich myself, with your support, I will establish cordial relationship with Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the betterment of our council by complementing his development programmes and policies”.

The former two term supervisor for works and an elected councillor at the council said credit must go to President Tinubu who is trying to effect some changes at that level of government to better the lots of the people.

He said, “For some time now, the local government has not been what it used to be in terms of its functionality and how it is being administered.

“But from the reports we heard, in the recent time, we have got to know that the monthly allocation to the local governments have increased considerably.

That means it will enable the administrators at that level to have more resources to deploy and perform better than the people of the past, so with the repositioning and reorganization process as well as improved funding being used judiciously and appropriately, definitely the system will be better for it.

The APC ward chairman, Hon Oladimeji Felix Kayode, who noted that Omotoso is a founding APC member and an excellent leader, said Ado ward one collectively deserves this chairmanship and “we are going for it.”

On the collaboration with the traditional institutions, he said “Traditionally, councils belong to our referred traditional rulers and they should be accorded that respect. I will use my position as the Chairman of Ado Ekiti local government to synergize with the Ewi-in-council as the custodian of our tradition to promote the interest of the traditional institution in the council for the development of the area. I will always work and collaborate with Ewi-in-council to ensure that Ado Ekiti move forward”

Speaking on why he joined the contest and his plan if elected, Hon. Omotoso said, “I felt there is a need for us to move in and see what we can do to transform the system. With my wealth of experience in local government administration we can make things happen for our people at the grassroots.

“Part of plan when elected is to widen the base and shore up the internally generated revenue of the council to that we can enough funds to the council to embark on more project and make sure that the life and living stand of the people are better than we met it and I will not play politics with the needs of my people. So we should all gear up for the task ahead.

“I will do things differently to the betterment of the whole local government. We shall also work with all religious and ethnic interest groups in Ado local government to promote love and unity among the people.”