The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has directed security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of Wednesday’s bank robbery in Ikere-Ekiti and bring them to book.

The governor described the armed robbery incident, which claimed three lives, as senseless and disheartening, adding that no stone would be left unturned in the bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Governor Oyebanji, condoled with families of victims of the robbery, the Ogoga-in-Council and the people of Ikere Ekiti.

This came as the Commissioner of Police in Ekiti State, Mr Dare Ogundare, directed the Ikere Area Commander and all the Tactical Teams within the command to ensure the perpetrators of Wednesday’s bank robbery are trailed, arrested and brought to book.

Governor Oyebanji also directed government hospitals in the state to take proper care of those who got injured during the robbery attack.

Stressing the importance of local vigilance in security, the governor urged citizens who have information that can help security agencies in their investigations to make such known to relevant authorities.

“The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not go unpunished. Our security agencies will go after them and ensure they face the guilt and wrath of the law.

“Our condolences to the families of victims of the robbery attack and the Ikere people,” the governor said.

The governor urged the people of the state to remain calm and vigilant as they go about their daily activities, adding that the government is committed to their security and safety and would not spare any efforts at ridding the state of criminal elements.

CP Ogundare, who spoke during his visit to the scene of the armed robbery incident at Ikere-Ekiti for an on-the-spot assessment, expressed his displeasure over the ugly incident

The CP, in a statement signed by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abutu Sunday, said, “While commiserating with the family members of those who were fatally affected and wishing those currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery, the Commissioner calls for calm and implores everyone to go about their lawful businesses as the Command will not rest until the hoodlums are made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Meanwhile, the command’s tactical squads as well as the military who were deployed to the scene immediately after information was received, engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and escaped into the bush. The vehicles and motorcycles were recovered at the station.

The CP encourages anyone with useful information concerning the identities and/or whereabouts of armed hoodlums to contact some command’s dedicated phone lines.