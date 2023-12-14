Residents in the tranquil Irish town of Rosslare Harbour have mounted a peaceful but assertive campaign against plans to accommodate hundreds more asylum seekers in their community. Placing a poster near three hotels currently filled with asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees, locals conveyed a straightforward message to the government: “Enough is Enough.”

The initiative in Rosslare Harbour stands in stark contrast to the recent riot in Dublin, fueled by anti-immigrant activists. However, both instances underscore a growing concern within the Irish establishment: immigration is now a pivotal issue on the political agenda and is likely to play a substantial role in the upcoming national elections, expected by early 2025.

Bernie Mullen, chair of the residents’ group, criticized government policies of placing newcomers in small towns without prior consultation, forecasting a potential backlash in the upcoming elections. She remarked, “There will be a backlash in the elections, and it’s their fault.”

Ireland has traditionally been devoid of significant far-right political parties, fostering pride in its history of emigration and creating a taboo around anti-immigrant rhetoric. Nevertheless, the recent influx of nearly 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, a surge in asylum seekers, and a sizable multinational workforce amid a housing crisis have begun to challenge this narrative.

The country witnessed a marked shift in rhetoric following a riot in Dublin, where far-right activists clashed with police after a distressing incident involving a man identified by Irish newspapers as Algerian-born. This incident triggered widespread violence and looting, highlighting a growing sentiment of unease.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has acknowledged the strain on the country’s capacity to accommodate asylum seekers and refugees, signaling a change in policy. He recently announced plans to reduce allowances for newly arrived Ukrainian refugees and enforce a 90-day limit on their state-provided housing.

Rosslare Harbour became a focal point of resistance in early November upon learning that plans to convert the Great Southern Hotel into a nursing home were being diverted towards housing asylum seekers. This move instigated uproar among residents, who were already accommodating over 300 asylum seekers in a town with a population of around 1,200.

The government and local council’s intentions to house asylum seekers in the hotel remain contentious, prompting vehement opposition from residents concerned about the impact on local services and infrastructure.

While organizers emphasized the town’s initial warm reception towards refugees and asylum seekers, they stressed their opposition was not against immigration itself. Similar sentiments echoed in several communities across Ireland, gaining attention in parliament with some independent members proposing measures to limit asylum seekers and curb “unlimited” inward migration.

The motion was met with opposition from the ruling coalition government and main opposition parties, further underscoring the growing divide and complex nature of the immigration discourse in Ireland.

