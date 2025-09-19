Ekiti State Government has banned graduation ceremonies for pupils in kindergarten, nursery, primary and secondary classes in public and private schools across the state.

The ban, which is expected to take effect from 2025/2026 academic session, was contained in a circular released by the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr Mike Omolayo.

The new policy was put in place to reduce undue financial pressure on parents and curbing excesses associated with such ceremonies.

According to the circular, Ekiti State government is still committed to also review for primary school once in six years book, while that of secondary school level has been changed from once in three years to once in four years.

Parents and guardians were to note that siblings can pass their textbooks to their younger ones as long as the books are in good condition.