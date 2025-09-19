Entertainer and activist Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has shared how former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, once surprised him with a “Ghana Must Go” bag, but not in the way many would expect.

In a Facebook post on Friday titled “The Day Peter Obi Surprised Me With Ghana Must Go”, Charly Boy narrated that Obi phoned him around 1 a.m. to request an early morning visit.

“Peter Obi call me say, ‘My Senior bros, I wcome see you, but I no too sure if u fit don wake about the time I for like come.’ Like what time? I asked. ‘Maybe around 5:30 or 6.’

“Na so u wan disturb my early momo exercise parole and my scooter ride? I queried. Without overthinking it, I said ok. Anything for my Presido. Sharp, sharp, by exactly 5:45 am Obi show. No African time, a man of his word,” Charly Boy wrote.

According to him, the visit lasted nearly two hours, with discussions ranging from politics to Nigeria’s future and family matters. But what caught him off guard was the large “Ghana Must Go” bag Obi brought along.

“As I come downstairs to meet him, na so I see one big Ghana Must Go by the entrance of my sitting room. I look the bag, I just dey wonder, wetin fit dey inside this bag?” he said.

When Obi eventually handed him the gift, Charly Boy initially expressed gratitude without opening it. However, after Obi left, curiosity pushed him to peep inside.

“My people, you can never imagine wetin full inside this bag. Inside the bag were 3 bottles of roasted groundnuts. Many alegator peppers, kola nuts, pawpaw, oranges, agara, mangos, bananas etc. wey Obi pack by himself. I just no know when I fall for ground begin laugh,” he revealed.

Charly Boy said he later called Obi to thank him, but the politician’s response left him even more touched.

“He tell me, ‘Senior I no fit give you money, but I fit give you this one, na my hand pick.’ Which kind native intelligence pass this one. Dis Peter na Okute. But I love the bobo no be here. Na so I say, Obi thank you oh,” the activist recounted.

Reflecting on the gesture, Charly Boy noted that it meant more to him than money could.

“Sometimes na the little things go remind you say life no too hard. Na kolanut and bitter kola wey Obi dash me sweet me pass money,” he wrote.

Charly Boy has been an outspoken supporter of Peter Obi. In 2023, he vowed to walk naked on the streets if Obi won at the election petitions tribunal. Similarly, on Charly Boy’s birthday last year, Obi praised him as one of the few Nigerians who “can speak truth to power and hold the leaders accountable.”