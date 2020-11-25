BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced two persons, Olowosola Femi Abiodun (30) and Olowosola Sunday (35) to death by hanging.

They were sentenced to death for carrying out a robbery attack on a petrol station in Ikole Ekiti while armed with weapons.

In his judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said, “The prosecution has established beyond reasonable doubt the essential ingredients of the offence of armed robbery at Ikole Ekiti on 29/12/17involved the accused persons.”

They were sentenced to death by hanging on counts one and two while they were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each on count three.

According to the charge sheet, three count charges of conspiracy, armed robbery and unlawful possession of firearms contrary were preferred against them.

The offences contravene Sections 6(b), 1 (2)(a) and 3(1) of Robbery and Firearm (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. R11, Volume 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014.

The prosecutor, Mr. Julius Ajibare, committed the crime on or about 29 December, 2017 at Ikole when they conspired and armed with guns to rob one Awoyomi Temitope of N1,300,000 ,2 Techno L8 phones and one Nokia phone.

The victim, in his statement said, he was a manager at a filling station, on that fateful day, the robbers invaded the filling station, they hit his head with a gun before carting away all their sales for the day alongside the phones.

Ajibare called three witnesses in the course of the trial to prove his case while exhibits which include statements of the accused, two locally made pistols, three live cartridges ammunition and three phones tendered.

The accused spoke in their own defence through their counsel Mr Yinka Opaleke and called no witness.