The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced its decision to adopt the Consensus Mode for the conduct of its governorship primary election in Ekiti state.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the change from the earlier agreed direct primary election to consensus mode of primary was necessitated by the voluntary withdrawal of one of the two cleared aspirants, Mrs Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo.

“In a letter to the Party, Mrs Omolayo conveyed her decision to withdraw from the contest and endorse His Excellency, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, as a consensus candidate, and expressed her support for any arrangement adopted by the Party in nominating its flag bearer in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2022 and the Party’s Constitution,” Morka said.

He added that the decision had been duly transmitted by the Party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), vide a letter dated October 13, 2025.

“Having satisfied the requirements stipulated under Sections 84(9) and (11) of the Electoral Act 2022, for the consensus mode of primary election, the Party has approved the timetable of activities for the nomination congress as follows:

“Delegate Congress – Saturday, 25th October, 2025. Delegate Congress Appeal – Sunday, 26th October, 2025. Special Nomination Congress to Ratify the Consensus Candidate – Monday, 27th October, 2025.

“The party commends Mrs. Atinuke Oluremi Omolayo for her spirit of sportsmanship, and commitment to party unity and progress.

“We urge all leaders, members and stakeholders of our great Party in Ekiti state to stand united and work assiduously for the Party’s victory in the June 2026 Governorship Election,” the statement said.