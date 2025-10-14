The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has said the gale of defections by politicians from other political parties to the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has exposed the cracks in the camp of the opposition.

He noted that while these cracks were becoming visible in the walls built by the opposition, the APC was growing stronger by the bridges it has constructed.

The Vice President, who represented President Bola Tinubu, spoke on Tuesday in Enugu during the grand reception of Governor Peter Mbah, his cabinet, and supporters into the APC, described the decision by the Enugu State governor and thousands of his supporters to defect to the governing party as an extraordinary endorsement of APC’s collective vision.

“Much has been said about the ongoing wave of defections to our great party. What the opposition has failed to do is look into the mirror to ask why the APC remains the preferred destination of Nigeria’s most visionary political actors.

“Their departures are not accidents; they reveal the cracks in the walls they built and the strength of the bridges we have constructed. The APC has, over the years, become a political home where ideas find expression, where ambitions find direction, and where patriotism finds partnership,” he stated in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha.

The VP noted, however, that as President Tinubu had often pointed out, it iwa not the duty of the governing party “to fix the house of the opposition.”

“Our task is to offer Nigerians a level playing ground and a clear alternative built on integrity, competence, and performance. That we are chosen again and again as the political party of the moment and of the future is because we represent order over chaos, progress over paralysis, and hope over despair,” he added.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters, who thronged the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, in solidarity with the governor and his new party, the VP Shettima maintained that the APC has nutured relationships built on trust, accommodating divergent interests, and offering a platform where every Nigerian with noble intentions can find purpose.

He said President Tinubu’s capacity to listen as well as his inclusive style of leadership and belief in merit has galvanised the party into the most formidable political platform in Africa.

His words: “His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, our leader, is a man of all seasons and all people — a man whose word is his bond. His sense of inclusion, his rare capacity to listen, and his belief in merit over sentiment have made the APC the most formidable political family in Africa.

“This is why every progressive mind, every reformist, and every visionary, sooner or later, finds their path leading here. So, to you, Your Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, and your team — welcome home. In the APC, you have found an enduring family, an ally in your journey, and a party that recognises your worth.”

Observing that Governor Mba had always been a part of the APC fold even before he joined the governing party, Senator Shettima suggested rather jocularly that the governor may have been hiding a broom in his umbrella, the symbol of the opposition PDP.

He said, “Your Excellency, let me say this with warmth and humour: you have always been one of us. You are a progressive through and through. I am convinced that you had a broom hidden in your umbrella all these years, waiting for the right moment to bring it out.

“And now that you have chosen the right time to come home, we are not bitter that you are joining us today — we are overjoyed that you are here to strengthen our party and add your voice to the chorus of progress.”

The VP implicitly reminded Governor Mba that he was now the leader of the APC in the state in line with the party’s tradition, pointing out that the governor now carries “the noble challenge of rebuilding the APC in, and from, Enugu State.

“You are not just a frontline stakeholder within the state; you are now a leading voice at the national level. Mr President has assured you of his full support, and I want to reaffirm that we stand ready to partner with you in deepening development and democratic dividends for the people of Enugu,” he added.

Noting that the strength of a political party lies in its foundation at the grassroots, including the “associations, the networks, and the day-to-day interactions that give life to its ideals,” VP Shettima said MBA, as a people’s governor who has walked with the people and understand their pulse, is in a better position to identify and strengthen the foundations of APC.

He continued: “Your Excellency, you have always been our ally, even when you were under the umbrella, and now that you wield the broom of hope, we are even more delighted. You are an asset to this party, and we do not take the strength, influence, and credibility you bring for granted. Your coming enriches our story and reinforces our mission, he further stated.

Welcoming the governor and his supporters to the party fold, the Vice President reaffirmed the party’s determination to remain the home of all progressives.

On his part, National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, welcomed the governor into the governing party, noting that they were now in “the soul and family of the Progressives; tge APC.”

He thanked the governor for boldly taking the decision to take his people into the promised land through the APC.

“Governor Mba has revamped the education sector, he has built roads and has done a lot for his people, that is why we welcome him home. He has a progressive heart, that is why we are glad to welcome him home,” Prof Yilwatda stated.

For his part, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, commended the governor for transforming the state within two years of his assumption of office.

Senator Akpabio said it was a thing of joy for such a performing governor to join the fold of the progressives.

Also, Speaker House of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, said the grand reception marked a historical day for the government and people of Enugu State.

The Speaker assured Governor Mba of equal treatment among members of the APC family, even as he said the defection of the Governor is a sure sign that the entire South East region will eventually join the progressives family.

Declaring his membership of the APC, Governor Mba described APC as the largest political party in Africa.

He said his defection into the governing party is a new beginning that marks the end of wallowing on the sidelines, adding that his defection was a collective decision of the entire political family of the state.

“We are affirming today collectively that we are going together as a zone to put an end to segmented politics. We are moving to take the opportunity at the national level,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, said the forum is excited to welcome Governor Mba into its fold.

He expressed belief that the coming of Enugu State into the APC family would further strengthen support for President Tinubu in the South-East region as well as the region’s position in national politics.