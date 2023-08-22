Ekiti IPP Project Reaches 90% Completion, Says Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has saidt the state’s 3.5mw independent power plant project that would supply electricity to government offices and tertiary institutions in Ado Ekiti and suburbs has reached 90 percent completion.

He also stated that his government would be strategic in reconstructing and rehabilitating roads, assuring that only roads with high proclivities to drive his prosperity agenda will be accorded attention.

The governor spoke yesterday in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East local government area while giving an account of his stewardship at a stakeholders’ engagement programme marking his 300 days in office.

The project, according to him, would rectify the epileptic power supply being experienced in some sections of the state.

“We are reconnecting Ikogosi , Erijiyan and Ikogosi Resort Centre back to the national grid to enhance the state tourism corridor. We need a sum of N1 billion to reconnect Ayekire , Ekiti East local governments and their LCDAs after 10 years of darkness as well as the Agriculture Processing Zone at Ikole back to the national grid.

“We have installed solar lights at the Atikokan area of Ado Ekiti to light up the area and checkmate criminals who were using the spot as a criminal hideout. This government has extended the 33KV at Omisanjana Transmission Substation to Baptist High School and the connection of Ilawe 33KV line with Erinjiyan-Ikogosi”.

To control incidents of flooding and wreckage of buildings and other valuable property, Oyebanji said his government had dredged waterways at Oreremope community, Ureje-olaoluwa, Basiri-Olorunda, Omisanjana and other susceptible areas in the state.

Reeling out an explicit breakdown of the fund expended on social security, Oyebanji said his government spent a humongous sum of N96 million on 600 persons under Ekiti State Livelihood Grant component, and N117 million benefited from the Ekiti State Cash Transfer Unit to salvage the poorest of the poor from excruciating poverty.