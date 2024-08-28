The Ekiti State government has approved N3.4 billion for rehabilitating and renovating public infrastructure, including roads, in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

The state’s Executive Council, at its weekly meeting, also okayed the N2.7 billion contract to Messrs. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) for the rehabilitation of De-Head to Faglo, Basiri Junction Road, Ado Ekiti.

The state commissioner for information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement, said the move demonstrated the government’s determination to ensure that the state’s roads are well-maintained and motorable, aligning with its infrastructure development agenda.

He said the road rehabilitation is expected to alleviate traffic congestion around Adebayo to Ekiti State University in Ado-Ekiti, boost socio-economic activities in the area, and enhance the security and quality of life for residents and property owners along the road.

The job is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Also, the council approved N700 million for comprehensive renovation and remodelling of the state’s House of Assembly Complex and the Assembly Service Commission building.

Given its present deteriorated state, Olatunbosun said renovating the complex became necessary to ensure the structures are restored to a modern and functional state conducive to the effective discharge of legislative duties and administrative functions.

The contract awarded to ClemCharles Nigeria Limited is expected to be completed in 12 weeks.

To support youths in agriculture initiatives in five local government areas in the state, the sum of N177 million was also approved as part payment for the clearing of 325 hectares of land for some youths from Ikere, Emure, Moba, Ido-Osi and Ekiti West local governments in the State.

The commissioner said the government, through the Initiative, was targeting and aiming to empower farmers in the State by collaborating with interested local government areas to boost production along the value chain.