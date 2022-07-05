The crisis within the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new dimension as a factional state chairman emerged yesterday.

A group loyal to the former governor of the state, Mr Ayodele Fayose had earlier in the day announced one Engr Alaba Agboola, as the substantive party chairman in the State.

Few hours later, another group also announced the former chairman, Ado local government and former 2018 deputy governorship candidate of the party, Hon Deji Ogunsakin, as the new state chairman.

The group in a statement by the state PDP publicity secretary, Hon Raphael Adeyanju said Ogunsakin’s ratification by the State Executive Committee, (SEC) was sequel to the nomination by 10 out of 12 members of SEC from the Central Senatorial District.

But the earlier statement by the deputy chairman, Hon Lanre Omolase and state secretary, Mrs Funmi Ogun yesterday said Agboola’s appointment was among the resolutions at the State Executive Committee meeting held in Ado Ekiti yesterday.

Adeyanju in a separate statement said, “This is to inform the general public that purported appointment of the State PDP Party Chairman by the former Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose should be ignored in its totality, since he cannot put something on nothing.”

The PDP State Publicity Secretary, in another statement made to journalists said that, the appointment is in line with section 47, 6 of the party constitution which states that,

“where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from, to serve out the tenure of the officer”.

The new chairman, Hon Deji Ogunsakin is from the same Central Senatorial District as the former chairman, Hon Bisi Kolawole who resigned from the position on September 23, 2021.

The PDP spokesman added that the entire process of appointment of the state party chairman is exclusively the responsibility of the State Executive Council, (SEC), which comprises all major stakeholders of the party numbering about 60.

Omolase has been acting as the state party Chairman, since Hon Bisi Kolawole resigned as the State Chairman to contest the June 18, governorship election in the state.

The statement by Omolase and Ogun read; “At the Exco meeting of the PDP, Ekiti State, which was held at the State Secretariat of the Party, at the instance of the Chairman (Acting) – Hon. Lanre Omolase, on Monday, 4th July, 2022, the quorum at attendance being over and above one-third of the total membership of the Exco, deliberated on the need to appoint a substantive Chairman for our Party, in accordance with the Party’s Constitution.

“Article 47(6) of the Constitution of our great Party, the People’s Democratic Party, provides that: ‘Where a vacancy occurs in any of the offices of the party, the Executive Committee at the appropriate level shall appoint another person from the area or zone where the officer originated from to serve out the tenure of the officer.’

“Accordingly and in view of the resignation of our erstwhile Party Chairman Hon Bisi Kolawole, who became our party flagbearer at the recent Ekiti State Governorship Election, the State executive committee members present deliberated on an appropriate and capable stalwart from the same zone as our erstwhile Chairman and unanimously appointed Hon. Alaba Agboola as substantive Chairman, to serve out the remainder of the tenure of our said erstwhile Chairman.

“It was also resolved that Hon. Lanre Omolase, the Chairman (Acting), should revert to his elected post as the Deputy Chairman of our party, PDP, Ekiti State, while the National officials of our great party, corporate organizations, as well as our teeming party members and the general public be immediately notified of the appointment of our new substantive Party Chairman.”

Adeyanju noted that the meeting of the party SEC is presently ongoing to ratify the nomination of the central Senatorial district, thus satisfying section 47 (6) of the party constitution.

“The name of the substantive State Chairman of PDP as confirmed by SEC will be announced shortly.

“Please ignore all other communications that is not from the official spokesperson of the party, herein the State Publicity Secretary of PDP”, he said.