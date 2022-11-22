There was confusion yesterday as the new Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, was impeached, suspended indefinitely and replaced by Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba from Emure Constituency.

Aribisogan who was elected on Wednesday last week to replace the late Speaker, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, was removed by 17 lawmakers who unanimously elected the former Assembly Chief Whip.

The former was removed from office at a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Hakeem Jamiu for allegedly blocking the passage of the 2022 supplementary Appropriation Bill and that the earlier election was compromised, among other allegations.

All the roads leading to the Assembly Complex were cordoned off by armed policemen for the emergency plenary that lasted between 6.30am and 9.30am, where seven other lawmakers were also suspended indefinitely.

Journalists and members of staff of the assembly were prevented from entering the Assembly Complex by the stern-looking policemen stationed strategically around the assembly in 10 Hilux vans.

There was an unconfirmed report that the lawmakers loyal to Aribisogan had in a counter move to defeat the planned impeachment of Aribisogan also suspended the Assembly Deputy Speaker, Hon. Akeem Jamiu and six other members.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Ado Ekiti, Adelugba appreciated the party leadership for its support.