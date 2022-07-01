A Federal High Court in Abuja, has ordered the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to provide the certified true copy (CTC) of David Ukpo’s biodata.

Last week, the London Metropolitan Police arrested and charged Ike Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president, and his wife, Beatrice, to court for allegedly bringing a child (Ukpo) to the UK for organ harvesting.

The UK authorities said the “child” had “been safeguarded”, while the police said their operatives “are working closely with partners on continued support”.

Although the London police said Ukpo is 15, his passport and bank verification number (BVN) show he is 21-year-old.

The Ekweremadus’ next appearance in a London court is slated for July 7, 2022.