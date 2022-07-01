Sporadic gunshots have rented the air in Dutse-Baupuma area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as police officers engage hoodlum, who were looting remnants of illegal structures being demolished by the Federal Capital Development Administration (FCTA)mon Friday.

Trouble began when scavengers started looting properties of people whose houses were demolished by the FCDA taskforce.

The hoodlums were seen dragging different household properties with the owners. Anyone who stands in their way were either injured or have all his household looted by the hoodlums.

Our correspondent observed that armed security officers who were in the convoy of the Taskforce team of the FCDA started shooting in the air as the hoodlums overpowered the residents, causing serious havoc.

Authorities started the demolition of houses in the area over an offensive erosion that swept many houses in the area between Sunday, June 26th and Monday 27th this week.

As at the time of filing this report, normalcy was yet to restored by the authorities.