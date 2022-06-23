The immediate-past Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice Ekweremadu, on Thursday, appeared before the Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London, United Kingdom, on charges relating to conspiracy of human trafficking for organ harvesting.

The victim is said to be a homeless 15-year-old boy who was brought to the UK by the Ekweremadus from Lagos, Nigeria.

Both suspects have been denied bail and remanded in custody as the case has been adjourned to July 7, 2022.

They were charged for allegedly conspiring to arrange or facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the influential Nigerian couple was arrested on Tuesday at the Heathrow Airport in London enroute Istanbul in Turkey.

Their arrest, detention and trial, which all surfaced on Thursday on the internet, has caused ripples across the Nigerian political space, with many expressing shock over the incident.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, a Nigerian-American Professor, author, media scholar, columnist and activist, Farook Kperogi, has clarified that the Ekweremadus didn’t plan to kill anyone for ritual purpose contrary as being insinuated in some quarters.

Kperogi, who took to his verified Facebook page on Thursday, said it was important Nigerians understand what the former Deputy President of the Senate has gotten himself into.

In a post titled, “Ekweremadu: Organ Harvesting Isn’t Ritual Killing”, Kperogi wrote: “Organ harvesting doesn’t mean killing someone and selling their body parts for “money” or other kinds of “ritual.”

“It’s a term for surgically removing a body organ, such as a kidney, from a healthy person who can live without it and transplanting it to the body of someone who is in danger of dying without it.

“It’s a crime in the UK and elsewhere if this is done without the consent of the organ donor.

“Ekweremadu’s child needs an organ to survive, and he is alleged to have brought in a donor from Nigeria whose consent he and his wife didn’t seek.

“Contrary to what people are saying on social media, he didn’t plan on killing someone for “ritual.”

“Some Naija people no go kill pesin with their their atavistic thinking. Everything is “ritual sacrifice”.”