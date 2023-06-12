El-Rufai: Apostle Kure Quits Kaduna Peace Commission

Following a viral video of former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai which he is yet to deny, the vision pioneer of Throne Room Trust Ministry Kafanchan, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure has resigned from being the co-chair and member of House of Kaduna Family, Kaduna State Peace Commission.

The resignation is in protest of El-Rufai’s comment on how he treated Christians in the last eight years in Kaduna State and how he has put mechanisms in place to ensure that a Christian will never become a governor, deputy governor, SSG, commissioner of finance or any serious government office.

In the resignation letter which was addressed to the executive vice chairman/CEO Kaduna State Peace Commission, dated 8 June, 2023, Kure said the commission which was set-up by El-Rufai was never designed to succeed.

“In the backdrop of the viral video statement credited to His Excellency, the now defunct Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai (which he is yet to openly deny) in which he openly thanked one religion over the other and explained why his government discriminated against one side and his wish that the Muslim-Muslim ticket and religion be entrenched as the sole ruler over Nigeria, which is contrary to my belief and the fairness that my faith teaches me and that, I think, the Peace Commission stands for.

“I hereby tender my resignation as both Co-Chair and Member of this laudable Committee because it is clear that we were set-up to serve a diversionary interest and that we were not meant to succeed.

“This may explain why the governor never executed any of our suggestions from our several parleys with him.