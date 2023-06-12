NAF Personnel Found Dead In Lagos Apartment

A serving Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel Master Warrant Officer was found dead in her apartment on Saturday.

The female officer is said to have committed suicide at about 2pm in her room.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the female officer’s body has been evacuated to 661 NAF hospital.

“Mwo George serving at 651 BSG and resident at T5 Flat 8 in SEAFB reported committed suicide inside her room at about 1400hrs on 10 Jun 23.

“Efforts are ongoing by 3 Air Provost to evacuate her to 661NAFH, while further investigation will continue.”

The director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa did not respond to inquiries on the matter.