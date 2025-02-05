Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has pitched his tent with a social activist and politician, Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, over her recent claim that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, once referred to President Bola Tinubu as most corrupt politician.

The NSA had, while denouncing the accusation, gave Naja’atu a seven-day ultimatum to apologise for the content shared on her TikTok page which was widely circulated on other social media platforms.

Ribadu stated that he had never publicly or privately accused Tinubu of corruption in the past.

The NSA, in a letter through his lawyer, Dr Ahmed Raji, SAN, also asked the female activist to retract the comment widely publicised through the social media.

In the TikTok video, Hajia Naja’atu had accused the NSA of serving in President Tinubu’s government, whom he castigated when he was the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ribadu said the damage that had been done to him as a result of the TikTok video was unquantifiable.

But, the immediate-past Kaduna State Governor El-Rufai has jumped into the fray in reaction to Ribadu’s ultimatum to Naja’atu.

Weighing in on the faceoff through his Facebook page on Wednesday, el-Rufai in his usual social media series known as ‘Political Update’, said Ribadu must have “serious amnesia,” adding that “Najaatu’s statement is accurate.”

El-Rufai, who made the post with an old newspaper bromide, added that, “The record of proceedings in the Senate will confirm that Nuhu made those statements, sometime in 2006.

“The subsequent Daily Trust report below of February 2007, reconfirms the essence of the statements.

“The conclusions of the Federal Executive Council in 2006, which can be subpoenaed from the Cabinet Secretariat of the SGF’s office contain the allegations. In that Special FEC meeting in which I was a member, Nuhu’s EFCC made similar presentations accusing many sitting officials, sometime in 2006. These Council Conclusions will further remove all doubts.”

He added that, “This is for the record and to remind the morally-flexible that at some point in our national life, silence is no longer golden.”