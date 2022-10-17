Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state commissioned multi billion naira Galaxy Mall which has Shoprite as anchor tenant, a sprawling cinema hall, restaurants, shops and other commercial hubs.

The commissioning was witnessed by Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, and the Vice Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) board as well as several senior government officials.

El-Rufai who noted that the mall which occupies 11,000m² at the upgraded Murtala Muhammed Square at the Kaduna city center, will boost economic activities in the state, create jobs and improve social life.

“This new Galaxy Mall will maximise retail marketing in Kaduna state. There would be cinemas, restaurants and shops with Shoprite as anchor tenant. Shoprite is expected to open before Christmas to give residents something to celebrate for Christmas,’’ he added.

In her remarks, the Managing Director of Kaduna Market Development and Management Company, Tamar Nandul, said the mall is a 3,000m² commercial hub located on a 11,000m² space, built on public-private partnership (PPP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Nandul disclosed that the development partners, Amsalco Group, contributed N800 million to the multi billion naira project, ‘’while Kaduna State Government contributed N1.5 billion to the development of project.

The Managing Director further said that although Shoprite will serve as anchor tenant, there are 8,445 letable shops, 53 shops and cinema halls with 341 seating capacity.

“There are spaces for entertainment, sports, fashion and others. The Galaxy Mall will improve the Internally Generated Revenue, create employment opportunities for the residents and improve the socio-economic development of Kaduna city.”

Earlier, El-Rufai had commissioned , Ammsco Neighbourhood Center on Race Course Road opposite Murtala Mohammed Square, where he thanked Board and management of the company for having the confidence to invest in the state.

According to the governor, ‘’we need commercial hubs like this to create jobs and opportunities for our traders.’’

‘’I want to congratulate the chairman and board of AMMSCO for yet another significant real investment. And I hope that apart from this, they will build another estate, similar to what they have done in Abuja. The AMMSCO Estate in Galadimawa is very impressive,’’ he added.

El-Rufai promised the investors that they will not regret investing around the neighbourhood ‘’because this area is emerging as the city centre of Kaduna, with the upgrade of Murtala square and what we are doing, to make Yakubu Avenue another commercial corridor.‘’

The governor praised the contractor and architect for constructing the edifice, saying that ‘’you have done a wonderful job. May God bring more benefits to those who have invested in it and those that will trade in it. ‘’

In addition, El-Rufai also commissioned Safe City Project in Abakpa, the rebuilt Unguwn Rimi Market in Unguwan Rimi, Muwaffac Estate, Rhyeno and Nurus Siraj Estate all in the Millennium City.