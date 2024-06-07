Ad

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna State chapter said the reports of the Kaduna State House of Assembly investigations on financial expenditure of the immediate past administration of Malam Nasir Elrufai has vindicated their position.

A statement issued by PDP signed by the

State Publicity Secretary said as a party they have always challenged the government on certain expenses of the Elrufai government.

The PDP therefore called on the governor of the state, Sen.Uba Sani to as a matter of transparency and posterity to immediately invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related matters Commission, (ICPC), to further investigate and recover all the monies allegedly looted by Mallam Elrufai and his cronies and be prosecuted as revealed and recommended by the House Committee’s report.

It would be recalled that the Ad-hoc committee set up to investigate all finances, loans and contracts awarded under the former governor, had found el-Rufai and several of his former Commissioners and aides wanting and asked that they be probed by anti-graft agencies.

The House alleged that N423billiom of the state resources was siphoned under El-Rufa’i-led government and asked the incumbent Governor Sani to refer the former governor and former Commissioner of Finance and other indicted aides to relevant security agencies for further investigation.

The opposition party said that it was following events as they unfold, and will always react accordingly.

“It will be recalled that earlier, governor Uba Sani had claimed that he supported and gave his consent during the application for the loan in good faith while serving as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Kaduna, taking this bold step will further exonerate him from the public scrutiny and court of public opinion.

“The PDP supports full government action towards enthroning transparency and good governance across all levels of government in the state,” the PDP stated.

The PDP commended the House of Assembly and the members of the Ad-hoc Committee for a job well done and for standing on the good side of posterity, adding that history will never judge them in bad light.