A former senatorial aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Haliru Ibrahim, has said with life-changing projects that have led to transformation of Kaduna by the state governor, Mallam Nasir Elrufai, the APC stands a better chance in the state for the 2023 polls.

Haliru who stated this in Kaduna whike fielding questions from journalists hailed El-Rufai for his tremendous contributions and monumental infrastructural development of the state in the last seven years.

He said that the governor’s strides in Kaduna are all over the state for all to see, saying even the governor’s worst critics cannot contest the fact that he has performed and changed the narratives in the state.

He noted: “Since Mallam El-Rufai’s emergence as governor of Kaduna, he has left no stone unturned in his quest to bring infrastructural revolution and human capital development in our state as well as urban-renewal.

“He has been a great voice for our party at the national level, speaking on challenges facing our great country, and we the people of Kaduna State are very proud of him.

“Nigerians can attest to his doggedness, commitment and steadfastness in the state and national craftsmanship as reflected in the monumental achievements in infrastructural development of the state,” he noted.

Haliru praised the governor for his electoral reforms in the state which he said have allowed free and fair contest at the local level, saying it is on record that Kaduna State was the first to conduct local government election without the interference of the governor.

Hon Haliru is presently challenging the outcome of APC Primary in Kaduna North Senatorial district held in Zaria over irregularities, claiming the election was conducted under distress.