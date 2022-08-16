Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Owerri Zone, Prince Alex Mbata has assured party stakeholders of victory in the forthcoming elections in 2023.

Mbata made this disclosure while interacting with party stakeholders, candidates of the party for Federal House of Representatives and House of Assembly in Owerri zone, including LGA chairmen and secretaries and women leaders in the zone.

He said that all candidates of the party in Owerri zone are in a joint venture, stressing that there is need for synergy between all the candidates in the zone, in order for the party to coast home to success in the coming elections.

He called on party candidates and members in the zone to brace up ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He also noted that stakeholders, candidates and members of the party must come together and work hard to secure success.

“The next elections will not be easy.We must work hard and I remain hopeful and confident that we will secure victory in the long run” he said

Former caretaker committee chairman of Imo APC, Marcellinus Nlemigbo, also expressed optimism of the party to forge ahead as the general elections approaches.

Several speakers at the strategic meeting collaborated with the submission of Prince Mbata, assuring support and undiluted commitment to the success of House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates of the party in Owerri zone.

In his remarks,the Majority leader, Imo State House of Assembly, Hon.Kanayo Onyemachi, said the party has the capacity to win the election, pointing out that all hands must be on deck to achieve the party’s set target and objectives.

The APC Owerri Federal Constituency candidate, CDB Williams, in his remarks, noted that the party will soar in the next elections, urging members to brace up for the challenge ahead by coming together.

The Head, Political Bureau and Political Adviser to the Governor of Imo State, Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, extolled the qualities of Prince Mbata, whom he described as a rallying point for the party in the zone.

He recalled the numerous humanitarian deeds of Prince Mbata, which stands him out as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming elections, urging the candidates and party members to close ranks for the success of the APC in Owerri zone.