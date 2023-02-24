Gunmen yesterday killed a police officer rendering security for Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in Orlu, Imo State.

The identity of the officer was not disclosed, but the corpse has been deposited in a nearby mortuary.

The state resident electoral commissioner Prof. Sylvia Uchenna Agu, confirmed the incident after inspecting the vicinity.

The Imo REC has revealed that the withdrawal of more than 100 trained youth corps members for the elections in that area was a great challenge as she is looking forward to replacing them with students before the commencement of the election.

Orlu in Imo State has been a volatile area in the last one year as gunmen are insisting that there would be no elections in the Southeast.

When contacted the police public relations officer, Henry Okafor, stressed that the command will leave no stone unturned, so as to arrest the suspects.